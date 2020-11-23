For the second week in a row, Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle has claimed the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts against Ohio State. Fryfogle also received the honor for his performance against Michigan State. He is the first Hoosier to receive the award in back-to-back weeks since quarterback Nate Sudfeld (2015).

Ty Fryfogle won Big Ten Player of the Week for the second straight week. (© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)