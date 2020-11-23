Fryfogle named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for second time
For the second week in a row, Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle has claimed the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts against Ohio State.
Fryfogle also received the honor for his performance against Michigan State.
He is the first Hoosier to receive the award in back-to-back weeks since quarterback Nate Sudfeld (2015).
Against the third ranked Buckeyes, Fryfogle reeled in seven passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. It marked the third straight huge game for Fryfogle, who has gone over 100 yards the last three weeks.
His 218 yards were fifth in program history and the three scores tied second place in program history. He is the first Big Ten player to record back-to-back 200-yard receiving games.
Over the last four games, Fryfogle has picked up seven receiving touchdowns, and he has caught at least one touchdown in four straight games and amassed 25 catches for 560 yards and six touchdowns the last three weeks.
