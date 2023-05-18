In the world of sports, every athlete has their own unique story. Players across every sport carry on their journey in order to reach the next level, Julianna "Jules" LaMendola is no exception. From starting out on the volleyball court to being an unknown player in high school to now getting set to play in one of the top schools in the country, LaMendola’s story took a few twists and turns but eventually, all those things lead her to be an Indiana Hoosier. LaMedola’s story actually starts on the volleyball court. As a little girl, she took towards volleyball looking up to her sister and her mother. Skye, her twin sister, will play Division III volleyball at Bowdoin College while her Mother, Janice, also played volleyball at the JUCO level, so naturally LaMendola also wanted to be a volleyball player. “I ended up being really bad at volleyball,” LaMendola said.

She would then go on to try out for the basketball team and everything changed. The switch felt natural as she was immediately a lot better so she stuck with the sport of basketball ever since. Her mom also played a factor in her playing basketball. When her mom was in college she started out at the JUCO level but then eventually transferred over to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to play college basketball there. Hearing stories from her mom’s days at UALR made her pursue the same dream, as LaMendola grew older she wanted to reach the same level and play college basketball. Their relationship grew with their shared love for the game but her mom never forced her to do anything. LaMendola continued to play basketball but it was never about reaching a certain goal or achieving a certain accomplishment. Her mom was there to support her no matter what and for that LaMendola considers herself very lucky. “She inspired me to play college sports,” LaMendola said. “The biggest thing that she is, is a supporter. She's very hands-off, she didn't force me to do anything…When I got older she's been more of a supporter and just wanted me to do what I wanted to do and however far I want to go in basketball she was behind me 100 percent. Some people have really overbearing parents and she was never like that.” LaMendola continued to play and eventually, her high school career began. She made the team at Coppell High School in Texas as a freshman but her first two seasons didn’t go as planned. Coming off an injury her freshman season, she never really made an impact on the court. After two years of high school basketball, she knew something had to change in order to make a name for herself. “What really made the difference was I was in the gym every day for a long time,” LaMendola said. “Going into my junior year I just put in a ton of work because nobody knew who I was. I didn't have any offers and I just started to grind, put my trust in the process and it worked out for me.” As time went on, the work that she had put in began to pay off. Toward the beginning of her junior season, LaMendola’s phone began to ring. Gaining traction from coaches across the country her name began to grow in the recruiting world. As her season continued, she began to receive a lot of phone calls from one specific coach.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAwJSBjb21taXR0ZWQhIOKdpO+4j/CfpI0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSG9vc2llcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0hvb3NpZXJzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nvd2dpcmxzQmJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvd2dpcmxzQmJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHJvc2tpbGxzMTd1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBQcm9za2lsbHMxN3U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYVdCQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW5k aWFuYVdCQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qcm9T a2lsbHNHQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFByb1NraWxsc0dCQjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL290SkhuM29GVUwiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9vdEpIbjNvRlVMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1bGlhbm5hIExh TWVuZG9sYSAoQGp1bGVzbGFtZW5kb2xhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2p1bGVzbGFtZW5kb2xhL3N0YXR1cy8xNTI3NDI0MDEyNjU3 MzQ0NTE5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK