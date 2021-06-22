Freshman WR Jordyn Williams ready for opportunity
With a wide receivers room that features the likes of All-American Ty Fryfogle, FSU transfer D.J. Matthews, Miles Marshall, Jacolby Hewitt and David Ellis, it could be easy to get lost.
Especially if you are a freshman.
But for Jordyn Williams, who enrolled early so he could take part in spring practice, he welcomes the opportunity.
"It really put me ahead of the ball. I could tell from the freshman just now coming in, I am ahead of them. One thing my father always told me is 100 yards is 100 yards," Williams said of coming in early.
Williams told the media this week he is ready for the competition.
"It is more who is going to help out the most. I've been working out with Ty, and all the receivers took me under their wing and showed me how to be a Big Ten receiver. They all showed a helping hand and helped a lot and I really appreciate them for that," he said.
While in high school, Williams played for offensive coordinator Deion Sanders, who is now the head coach at Jackson State.
Williams said that the experience of playing for Sanders taught him the importance of taking care of business.
"One thing about working with Coach Prime is he is an outstanding coach in all aspects, off the field and on the field. When it comes down to business, he's going to handle business first and that is what he taught and instilled in us. I hope all the things he taught me, I want to show people here I still have that same mentality," said Williams.
Williams helped Trinity Christian to a big season this past year, notching 73 catches for 1,638 yards and 10 touchdowns , and he had several interceptions on defense.
Now, at Indiana, Williams gets to work with wide receivers coach Grant Heard, and he said playing for Heard is a whole different ballgame.
"He told me he was going to be hard on me. I didn't expect it to be like it was, but I am glad he threw me in the fire early and now I know what to expect in the fall. What he taught me about this level is the little things -- what you do after catching the ball, the little things that can take your game from here to here."
