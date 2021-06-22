Freshman WR Jordyn Williams ready for opportunity

With a wide receivers room that features the likes of All-American Ty Fryfogle, FSU transfer D.J. Matthews, Miles Marshall, Jacolby Hewitt and David Ellis, it could be easy to get lost.

Especially if you are a freshman.

But for Jordyn Williams, who enrolled early so he could take part in spring practice, he welcomes the opportunity.

"It really put me ahead of the ball. I could tell from the freshman just now coming in, I am ahead of them. One thing my father always told me is 100 yards is 100 yards," Williams said of coming in early.

Williams told the media this week he is ready for the competition.

"It is more who is going to help out the most. I've been working out with Ty, and all the receivers took me under their wing and showed me how to be a Big Ten receiver. They all showed a helping hand and helped a lot and I really appreciate them for that," he said.