Freshman OL Josh Sales adapting to college game

When former Brownsburg High School (IN) offensive lineman Josh Sales committed to Indiana, he did so with the plan of enrolling early and trying to acclimate himself to the rigors of the college game.

The freshman lineman recently told the media that going that route helped him tremendously, as he got to take part in spring drills and learn.

"This spring helped me out a lot. It helped me adjust to the speed of the game and everything. We were thrust into it so it made the adjustment rocky at the start. The most difficult part was realizing everyone is good to some extent. Everyone is here for a reason. Stuff you could get away with in high school, you can't get away with at this level," Sales said.