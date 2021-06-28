Freshman OL Josh Sales adapting to college game
When former Brownsburg High School (IN) offensive lineman Josh Sales committed to Indiana, he did so with the plan of enrolling early and trying to acclimate himself to the rigors of the college game.
The freshman lineman recently told the media that going that route helped him tremendously, as he got to take part in spring drills and learn.
"This spring helped me out a lot. It helped me adjust to the speed of the game and everything. We were thrust into it so it made the adjustment rocky at the start. The most difficult part was realizing everyone is good to some extent. Everyone is here for a reason. Stuff you could get away with in high school, you can't get away with at this level," Sales said.
While at Brownsburg, Sales played a tough schedule with the Bulldogs, which included a nationally televised game a season ago. He said those experiences helped prepare him for Indiana.
"From a mental aspect, the coaches at Brownsburg do a great job preparing us mentally... and from a weight room perspective, we have an amazing strength coach," Sales said.
As a freshman transitioning from high school to college, Sales said several players, including Caleb Jones, took him under their wing.
"Those guys really helped me make the adjustment," Sales said.
And, the adjustment continues.
"I have added a lot of strength overall in my lower body. I have increased everywhere. They've done a good job of helping me increase my overall strength, get me faster and stronger," Sales said.
