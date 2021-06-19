Freshman Fiacable ready to add his story to family legacy

As a child growing up and then a high school player at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (IN), Indiana freshman offensive lineman Vincent Fiacable heard plenty of stories from family about what it was like to suit up for the Indiana Hoosiers.

His father played for the Hoosiers during the 1990’s, and his brothers, Stephen and Mike, who were on the roster in the 2010’s. In addition, his brother, Nick, is a student assistant.

While being recruited, Fiacable told TheHoosier.com how special it would be to play at Indiana.

“I have always dreamed of playing for IU football," Fiacable said. "I have been going to games since I was in the first grade. I have always been around the program, and I want to play for a team that I know and love. I will play wherever the coaches need me, whether that is center, guard or tackle."

Now, he has an opportunity to create his own legacy, and he told the media this week he is ready to add to the family history with the Hoosiers.

"The first month or so I still couldn't believe I was really here. It was a surreal moment to put the pads on and the first day of spring practice. I've been coming to IU games all my life, watching them play and progress means a lot to me. Now, that I can help the team get better means a lot and is exciting," Fiacable said.

Fiacable said both his father and brothers told him plenty of stories.

"My brother, Mike, told me Coach Allen is a great guy and coach and he has a goal for our team, and we are going to reach that goal," he said.

The freshman was one of a handful of players who enrolled mid-season to get a jump on spring practice, and he admits there has been a huge adjustment and learning curve.



"Big adjustment from Fort Wayne to Bloomington. It is a new setting, it is college football and not high school football anymore. I have a lot of new friends and everyone on the OL is awesome. The speed of the game is a big adjustment and the mental aspect was a big learning curve for me. I am still learning the playbook, practicing the plays. Being locked in and focused during practice is what will help me during the summer, too," Fiacable told the media.

He did admit that he is stronger now as the result of his work with strength coach Aaron Wellman.

"I think me and the other guys who came in here had a big advantage with Coach Wellman and lifting all winter was a really big advantage. I have gotten stronger everywhere, especially with back strength. Overall, I've gotten stronger, for sure, and the stadium has everything to replenish and it is a huge advantage to high school," Fiacable said.