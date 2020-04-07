The first ratings of the 2022 class were released by Rivals.com last week, and the only in-state prospect to be included in the first 100 was Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen, who was labeled a four-star recruit.

“It shows that the hard work is paying off,” Allen told TheHoosier.com on Tuesday. “But in the end, it doesn't really mean anything. You look around college football and see guys who didn’t have any stars that are playing. It doesn’t give you a pass at anything. You must have the desire to work.”