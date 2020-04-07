Four-star QB Brady Allen combats dead period, discusses interest in IU
The first ratings of the 2022 class were released by Rivals.com last week, and the only in-state prospect to be included in the first 100 was Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen, who was labeled a four-star recruit.
“It shows that the hard work is paying off,” Allen told TheHoosier.com on Tuesday. “But in the end, it doesn't really mean anything. You look around college football and see guys who didn’t have any stars that are playing. It doesn’t give you a pass at anything. You must have the desire to work.”
That desire to work has been met with plenty of challenges since the beginning of COVID-19’s effects on the sports world, including a recruiting dead period until at least May 31 and gyms, public or private, being closed for the foreseeable future. In what is the most crucial offseason for Allen to plant more seeds, find other opportunities to add to his future commitment and also grow as a leader and a quarterback entering his junior season, Allen must find his own way.
