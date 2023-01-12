Four-star Liam McNeeley is one of the hottest prospects in the 2024 class. The skilled wing is trending toward five-star status and has been one of the biggest standouts so far in NIBC play. He spoke with Rivals about what all is going on in his recruitment.

Indiana: “It’s been great. Coach (Mike) Woodson, coach (Brian) Walsh and coach (Kenya) Hunter were at my last game when we got the win over Wasatch. I knew they weren’t running on that much sleep because they played the day before, but it was really good to see them there.”

Michigan: “Coach Juwan Howard has been calling me. He just says that he really likes my game. He talked to my mom and had a really good conversation with her. They’re having a good season and he’s coaching his son, Jett Howard, so that’s cool to see.”

Oklahoma: “They’re showing a lot of love. Coach (Porter) Moser, he’s actually been recruiting me for a very long time, a couple of years now. We’ve formed a close relationship. He says he’s building up the Oklahoma program right now because it took him a couple of years at Loyola, but he thinks they can be great at Oklahoma.”

LSU: “Coach (Cody) Toppert texts me and talks to me a lot. I haven’t talked to coach (Matt) McMahon a whole lot, but I’ve gotten to talk to coach Toppert a lot and formed a good relationship with him. He’s fun and nice to talk to.”

Arkansas: “Arkansas and Michigan were the last two to offer me. They’ve shown me a lot of love and have given me feedback on my game, and I really like that. Coach Muss (Eric Musselman) and coach (Ronnie) Brewer are the main ones.”

Upcoming plans: “I don’t have any visits planned, I’m just focused on this season right now. As the summer comes, I’d love to take visits. I’m for sure going to take my time because I’m just focused on the high school season and trying to win a GEICO Championship. I’ll take some visits in the summer and cut it down from there.”