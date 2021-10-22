Four-star guard Jakai Newton breaks down Indiana commitment

Indiana landed a commitment from 2023 combo guard Jakai Newton. It is IU's first commitment in the 2023 class.

Newton is ranked No. 43 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.

The Newton (GA) High School guard took a visit to Indiana this past weekend and made the call for the Hoosiers shortly after.

He and his mom break down the commitment, relationship with Coach Woodson and Coach Rosemond, what he's bringing to the Hoosiers and more with TheHoosier.com.