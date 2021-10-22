 TheHoosier - Four-star guard Jakai Newton breaks down Indiana commitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-22 14:09:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star guard Jakai Newton breaks down Indiana commitment

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Four-star guard Jakai Newton breaks down Indiana commitment. (Bettina Newton)
Four-star guard Jakai Newton breaks down Indiana commitment. (Bettina Newton)

Indiana landed a commitment from 2023 combo guard Jakai Newton. It is IU's first commitment in the 2023 class.

Newton is ranked No. 43 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.

The Newton (GA) High School guard took a visit to Indiana this past weekend and made the call for the Hoosiers shortly after.

He and his mom break down the commitment, relationship with Coach Woodson and Coach Rosemond, what he's bringing to the Hoosiers and more with TheHoosier.com.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}