There are currently five FutureCast picks in for Leal's college decision, and all five are for Leal to land at Indiana. Those predictions include Rivals analysts Corey Evans and Eric Bossi . Evans FutureCasted Leal to IU all the way back in September of 2018.

Leal is ranked as the No. 113 overall and No. 24 shooting guard in the nation. He has been a longtime target for the Hoosiers, and if he does pick IU, he will join fellow in-state wing and good friend Trey Galloway on Indiana's commit list.

The four-star guard previously told TheHoosier.com that Indiana and Stanford -- his final two schools -- provide the best of both worlds.

"At the end of the day, I feel like I have the best two options I could ask for," he said. "Being a kid from Bloomington who loves basketball, but also really caring about academics and life outside of basketball, I think, in Indiana and Stanford, I have the best of both worlds there."

Evans added his thoughts on Leal:

"Leal is valued for his toughness, scoring and the intangibles that he presents in the backcourt. A good-sized and well-built off guard who can facilitate but also score in a variety of ways, Leal’s game should translate to the college level."

On the premium IU hoops forum, Bossi added his insight on where he believes IU currently stands with Leal.