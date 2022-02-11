Four-Star Friday: Five 2023 prospects become four-stars
Four-Star Friday is back. Since the end of the season, more major prospects have emerged, and it's time for them to receive their stars.
The Rivals national analyst team takes a look at these five new four-stars in the 2023 class.
MICHAEL KILBANE
“Kilbane proved to be a dominant force on the edge while leading his St. Edward (Ohio) football team to a state championship this past season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker used his impressive combination of size and athleticism to register 104 total tackles and 16.5 sacks, which were good enough to make him an All-Ohio selection.
"Kilbane plays with great pad level, is explosive off the ball, has multiple tools in his pass rush repertoire and is a pro when it comes to block destruction. He is a physical player that sets the tone for his defense and has a great motor to boot. Whether it be rushing the passer or exploding through ball carriers who meet him at the second level, Kilbane makes his presence felt on the field.” - Clint Cosgrove, National Recruiting Analyst
AIDAN MIZELL
"Mizell wowed all during the 2021 season by securing 47 passes for 1,003 yards while finding the end zone 18 times. Tall with long arms, Mizell's catch radius extends beyond the normal, which gives his quarterback confidence throwing the pigskin to his side of the field. His route-running and explosion through the breaks creates windows to be targeted. He has the speed to finish the play from anywhere on the field.
"On the recruiting trail, Mizell is nearing 30 offers, with February being another big month, as he added South Carolina, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Missouri, Indiana and Illinois to his offer sheet." - Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst
ZACH MYERS
“Myers is a very interesting recruit with a skill set that allows him to make a major impact on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, he shows off really good hands and can make defenders miss in space. He isn't a burner, but he has the explosiveness to pull away from defenders. Myers is also a basketball player and track athlete and it shows when he has to go up for contested catches.
"He is, perhaps, more suited for defense at the next level. As a safety, Myers has great range and has long arms for his size. He plays with an edge and can be a physical tackler. He is at his best when he can play from depth, read the play and break on the ball.
"NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Ole Miss and many others have already made offers.” - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst/Rankings Director
CHANCE RUCKER
“Rucker is a big-bodied cornerback who has no problem jamming receivers at the line or giving some space, turning and running with them and then stepping in front to knock passes down or pick them off. I like his physical nature, too, and he has the ability to pop the ball out when the receiver comes down with the ball.
"The Denton (Texas) Ryan standout does a great job of seeing the ball in the air – oftentimes better than the receiver – and then making a play on it. Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor and many others are involved early in his recruitment.” - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
TYLER TURNER
“The Baylor commit is going to be a phenomenal fit for the Bears, and coach Dave Aranda is getting a good one. Turner does a terrific job of reading the quarterback's eyes and then goading him into throwing the ball. That's when Turner steps in front of the pass and usually picks it off.
"The new four-star can do everything in the pass-defense game and he's also excellent coming up, picking through traffic and then attacking the ball carrier in the run game. Turner can do it all and Baylor is getting a big-time safety.” - Gorney