Four-Star Friday: Five 2023 prospects become four-stars

MICHAEL KILBANE

Michael Kilbane (Instagram / michael_kilbane)

“Kilbane proved to be a dominant force on the edge while leading his St. Edward (Ohio) football team to a state championship this past season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker used his impressive combination of size and athleticism to register 104 total tackles and 16.5 sacks, which were good enough to make him an All-Ohio selection. "Kilbane plays with great pad level, is explosive off the ball, has multiple tools in his pass rush repertoire and is a pro when it comes to block destruction. He is a physical player that sets the tone for his defense and has a great motor to boot. Whether it be rushing the passer or exploding through ball carriers who meet him at the second level, Kilbane makes his presence felt on the field.” - Clint Cosgrove, National Recruiting Analyst

AIDAN MIZELL

"Mizell wowed all during the 2021 season by securing 47 passes for 1,003 yards while finding the end zone 18 times. Tall with long arms, Mizell's catch radius extends beyond the normal, which gives his quarterback confidence throwing the pigskin to his side of the field. His route-running and explosion through the breaks creates windows to be targeted. He has the speed to finish the play from anywhere on the field. "On the recruiting trail, Mizell is nearing 30 offers, with February being another big month, as he added South Carolina, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Missouri, Indiana and Illinois to his offer sheet." - Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst

ZACH MYERS

“Myers is a very interesting recruit with a skill set that allows him to make a major impact on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, he shows off really good hands and can make defenders miss in space. He isn't a burner, but he has the explosiveness to pull away from defenders. Myers is also a basketball player and track athlete and it shows when he has to go up for contested catches. "He is, perhaps, more suited for defense at the next level. As a safety, Myers has great range and has long arms for his size. He plays with an edge and can be a physical tackler. He is at his best when he can play from depth, read the play and break on the ball. "NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Ole Miss and many others have already made offers.” - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst/Rankings Director

CHANCE RUCKER

“Rucker is a big-bodied cornerback who has no problem jamming receivers at the line or giving some space, turning and running with them and then stepping in front to knock passes down or pick them off. I like his physical nature, too, and he has the ability to pop the ball out when the receiver comes down with the ball. "The Denton (Texas) Ryan standout does a great job of seeing the ball in the air – oftentimes better than the receiver – and then making a play on it. Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor and many others are involved early in his recruitment.” - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

TYLER TURNER