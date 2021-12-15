Four-star DT Nick James picks Indiana

James is ranked 244th overall and 14th at his position nationally. He’s pegged as the 32nd best player in the state of Florida.

The main schools he considered were of Ohio State, Indiana, Miami (FL) and South Carolina.

Indiana has landed 4-star defensive tackle Nick James out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound member of the 2022 class held offers from Alabama, Penn State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Arizona, USC, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State and Florida amongst others. All together he had nearly 30 offers.

James shares the defensive front at IMG Academy with Georgia commit and #9 nationally ranked player Keithian Alexander, along with 10 other IMG Academy teammates ranked in the top 100 of Florida’s best players.

Defensive line coach Kevin Peoples and Tom Allen continue bolstering Indiana’s defensive unit. With Venson Sneed’s commitment on Sunday, defensive coordinator Charlton Warren is going to have a lot of talent to work with for the foreseeable future. Especially up front.