"I'm looking to accomplish a state championship as a team, because the team comes first," Collins said. "Personally, I want to make first team all-state and end the season with 20 sacks."

But ahead of his senior season, he is focusing on the on-field product he plans to bring to his Northwood team in 2022.

Shreveport (La.) Northwood four-star defensive end TaDerius Collins saw a relatively late rise in his recruitment over the spring and summer as he added all 21 of his offers since mid-February.

This summer, Collins took official visits to Indiana and Baylor while taking unofficial visits to Texas and LSU.

At Indiana, defensive line coach Paul Randolph has built a strong relationship with Collins and was able to connect with him on his official visit.

"Coach Randolph, he's a very good person," he said. "He's built a very good relationship with me. I feel like I came away and learned more through him."

At Baylor, defensive line coach Dennis Johnson has laid out a blueprint for Collins that has the athletic edge rusher envisioning what his career could look like in Waco.

"Coach Dennis Johnson was showing me around, showing me his coaching style," he said. "Also just letting me know his plan for me if I do commit."

At Texas, defensive line coach Bo Davis and his intensity has stood out to Collins.

"Coach Bo Davis, great coach and a great person," Collins said. "He's also from Louisiana and I really got along with him a lot. His coaching style stands out, he's right there in your face."

While LSU hasn't yet offered, Collins is staying in touch with defensive analyst Patrick Hill in hopes of earning that offer down the line.

"We didn't get into football, but I like the atmosphere and the guys they have committed," he said. "I do feel like I can get that offer. He lets me know the plan and lets me know what it is and what it ain't."

Collins is not in any rush to make a decision as he plans to drop a top five or six on Nov. 6 ahead of committing later in the process.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Collins is the No. 22 ranked prospect in the state of Louisiana and the No. 28 strongside defensive end in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals.