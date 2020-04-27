News More News
Four-star 2022 DE Joe Strickland, Kevin Peoples make contact

The homegrown talent in the state of Indiana has made finding defensive linemen on the recruiting trail much easier for new defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, as the in-state classes have produced an unprecedented amount of talent in the defensive trenches lately.

The Hoosiers already had Rodney McGraw committed when Peoples was brought on, and they added Cooper Jones earlier this month. Austin Booker and Ky Montgomery are still left out there in the 2021 class with significant mutual interest with Indiana. But the 2022 class isn't slowing down either. Early in the cycle, four-star defensive lineman Joe Strickland and Center Grove standout Caden Curry are headlining another group of defensive linemen Indiana can't allow to leave the state.

With the coronavirus-induced recruiting dead period and just joining the staff in February, getting in contact with 2022 prospects – who coaches aren't allowed to reach out to until September – can prove to be a difficult task for a coach in Peoples' position. But Strickland notified TheHoosier.com that he and Peoples spoke for the first time Sunday evening.

