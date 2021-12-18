Four Hoosiers score double-digits in Crossroads Classic finale win

After Notre Dame tied the game nearly midway through the second half, Indiana's late surge propelled the Hoosiers to a 64-56 victory in the Crossroads Classic. IU previously blew a 22-point lead at No. 22 Wisconsin but prevented Notre Dame from completing a comeback.

"I think it just shows that we're growing as a team," forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said during the postgame press conference.

IU forward Race Thompson was the primary player to spark the rally, scoring a jump shot and coming up with a steal that resulted in point-guard Rob Phinisee draining a 3-pointer.

The quick five points grew into a nine-point lead, which held until the buzzer sounded.

Thompson shot a perfect four-of-four from the field and made three free throws, scoring 11 total points. The redshirt senior has scored 10 or more points in five consecutive games.

Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis also contributed down the stretch, scoring four points in the last two and a half minutes. He had a team-high 17 points and 12 rebounds, earning him his fourth double-double of the season.

Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan held Jackson-Davis' arm when he was going up for a layup with around 10 minutes left in the second half and was charged with a Flagrant 1. However, Jackson-Davis knew Ryan didn't have hostile intent when fouling.

"I know he didn't mean anything malicious by it," Jackson-Davis said. "When I fell, he was still holding me to make sure I didn't fall very hard."

IU guard Parker Stewart was called for a technical fall presumingly when defending Jackson-Davis. The foul resulted in a negative momentum shift, and quickly, Notre Dame tied the game 46-46.

Notre Dame's 11-1 scoring run during that span was reminiscent of Indiana's 15-3 scoring run to take the lead at the end of the first half.

Coming into the game, IU had a 37% 3-point percentage and that season-long success presented itself in the game. The Hoosiers shot 8-20 (40%) from behind the arc.

The 3-point threat on the perimeter allowed Thompson and Jackson-Davis to be more comfortable in the paint, leading to more success.

"It's hard for the other teams to dig on me and Trayce," Thompson said. "If they do, me and Trayce are completely comfortable and unselfish enough to throw the ball out and have confidence in our teammates to shoot the ball."

Stewart was the leading threat from deep, making three-of-four attempts. He finished with 12 points total. On the other hand, Xavier Johnson struggled from 3-point range, making two of nine attempts.

Still, Thompson showed confidence in the point-guard.

"Sure, he shot two for nine from 3-point ... but I would tell him to shoot the 10th one," Thompson said. "He can make that shot."

Johnson totaled for 11 points with two 3-pointers, one jumper and three free throws.