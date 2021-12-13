 TheHoosier - Forum Tipoff Classic: IU targets notes and takeaways
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-13 11:33:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Forum Tipoff Classic: IU targets notes and takeaways

Kyler Staley • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@kylerstaley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

This past Saturday, the 2021 Forum Tipoff Classic took place at Southport Hight School which saw six high-profile games.

TheHoosier.com was there in-person all day and was able to get eyes on a few IU targets, some with interest and some with offers.

Below are some notes and takeaways from what we saw from these IU prospects.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}