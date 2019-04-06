Indiana football has picked up its second commitment in the class of 2020. Three-star offensive tackle Luke Wiginton committed to the Hoosiers Saturday evening.

The high school junior attended Saturday morning's practice. It was his third time on campus in 2019 after he visited for the Hoosiers' February junior day and a spring practice on March 30.

Wiginton held offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia, among others. Nebraska, Northwestern, and Wisconsin had shown interest in the 6-foot-5, 270 pound offensive tackle.

The No. 9 player in the state of Indiana received his offer from the Hoosiers in February

The three-star offensive tackle helped Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger win the IHSAA Class 4A State Championship in his junior season.

Wiginton is joined in the 2020 class by Carmel (Ind.) High linebacker Ty Wise.