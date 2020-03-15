Fort Wayne linebacker Domanick Moon doesn’t have any offers yet, but he is a 2022 in-state prospect receiving some of the most Power Five attention of anyone.

With Iowa, Missouri and Purdue showing the most interest, and Michigan State and Cincinnati just behind them, Moon was invited to Indiana’s second junior day (March 7) of the 2020 calendar year.

“It was great,” he told TheHoosier.com. “I really enjoyed the feel and the facility, especially the weight room. I hadn’t been there in, like, seven years, so it was really cool to see all the changes they had made.”