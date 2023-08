On Tuesday evening, Indiana announced the addition of Fort Akinson, Wis. offensive line product Drew Evans.

Evans will be on scholarship, per source.

Standing 6-foot-4 and checking in at 300 pounds according to IU’s roster, Evans spent last season in the Wisconsin football program. In his one season with the Badgers, Evans did not see any playing time.

Per the Daily Union, he spent his one season in Madison as a preferred walk-on.