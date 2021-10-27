Sam West has seen his college plans change drastically over the past couple of months. The 2023 TE out of Greensburg (IN) was originally committed to play baseball at Alabama, but decided to open his recruitment after a slew of college football teams began pursuing his talents. West has since made the decision to forgo college baseball all together, instead choosing to pursue his dreams of playing major college football.

Following a game day visit to Indiana over the weekend, West discussed his newest offer from the Hoosiers, and laid out his plans moving forward.