Indiana announced the hiring of former player Mike Woodson on Sunday afternoon and since then, the support from former players has been rolling in.

Verdell Jones:

"Love it. NBA experience, IU roots, defensive minded... Let’s go! I think these are very exciting times. Finally got an “IU guy” and “Bob knight guy” in there. And someone with head coaching experience on the highest level. Time will tell if it translates but I’m all in with this hire."

Christian Watford:

"I'm super excited about the new hire of Coach Woodson. Always supportive of former Hoosiers getting an opportunity! I feel like he brings a different dynamic to the program thats been much needed and I'm excited about what the future holds! Go Hoosiers"

Brian Evans:

"Much like Coach Woodson, I grew up in the state of Indiana, rooting for the Hoosiers and dreaming about playing in Assembly Hall. As former players, we share a passion and enthusiasm for Indiana Basketball that would be difficult to measure. Woody knows exactly what Indiana Basketball means to our state. He gets 'it'...I'm looking forward to seeing him on the sideline, representing our great university. I'm looking forward to watching a resilient Indiana team that is difficult to play against. A team that plays HARD and plays SMART on every possession. That's the Indiana Basketball that I know and love. Woody's gonna bring it back to us"

Mike Davis:

"It's a great great hire. Mike is a outstanding coach with a ton of experience. Indiana will get back to the final 4"

Greg Graham:

"Mike Woodson is a great hire for IU Basketball! We have long overlooked the discipleship of Knight. Mike has spent his life preparing for opportunities like this. He is a coach! Every coach has its challenges ahead, goals to set, expectations to be met and a lot of hard work that will be out in to make this a success. I know Mike, this is a dream job for him and there is nothing like coming back home...Back home in Indiana! I wish him nothing but the best, help and support and continued pursuit of winning that I am sure he will strive for."

AJ Guyton:

"Great job Scott Dolson, taking his time sifting through all candidates and choosing the right candidate for Indiana Basketball. Indiana had to do a hard reset with anyone who came in to coach, I'm confident Mike will establish the culture necessary for recruiting and winning. I'm certain former players have his back, his work ethic will hopefully win over hoosiernation. I'm excited for IU!"

AJ Moye:

"I love Mike as a human being, a man...He gave me a lot of great advice; it was towards the transition from player to coach for me. So I was all ears. All in all. I love Mike, I love how he is a player’s coach, and you just cannot find a guy who has played for and coached with more legends than brother Mike has. All in all, Scott Dolson hit this one right out of the park. Time will tell, yet I feel Indiana University put its best foot forward with this hire. Mike Woodson covers all the bases"