Former players, coaches remember the legendary Bob Knight
After legendary Indiana basketball head coach Bob Knight passed away on Wednesday, tributes and remembrances from those that knew him best began to pour.
Below is a small collection of those tributes from Knight's former players and those that coached against him during his incredible career with Indiana.
Pat Knight
On Saturday, Knight's son Pat released his first official statement since the passing of his father.
"I just want to thank everybody for the love and support you have shown my family during this difficult time. It has been unbelievable. I also want to thank the Indiana Pacers Organization for going above and beyond in supporting and giving me the freedom to help take care of my dad. I want all the former players, managers, and assistant coaches to know that he really loved you all. I know my dad is in a better place now coaching and fishing. I guarantee the first player he picked to coach on his team was John Havlicek. Lastly, I am proud to have the trifecta of being his son, player, and assistant coach. But I’m really proud that I just got to call him Dad. Once again thank you all from the bottom of my heart!"
Mike Woodson
Woodson played under Knight for four years at Indiana from 1976-1980. The Hoosiers' current head coach won a Big Ten Championship and an NIT Championship as a player under Knight.
Calbert Cheaney
Cheaney, the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer, was named the program's Director of Player Development in the offseason.
Cheaney was a three-time All-American as a player at Indiana where he played under Knight from 1989-1993.
Steve Alford
Alford, a native of New Castle, Indiana, played four season under Knight from 1983-1987. Alford was a key contributor on Indiana's 1987 championship team.
Steve Downing
Downing spent three years at Indiana, from 1970-1973. Downing -- who now serves as Marian University's Director of Athletics -- was one of Knight's key players when Knight came to Bloomington to assume the Hoosiers' coaching job in 1971.
Mike Davis
Davis served as an assistant coach under Knight from 1997-2000. When Knight was fired, Davis took over, initially on an interim basis. Davis was later named the Hoosiers' full-time head coach and manned the sidelines for Indiana from 2000-2006.
Michael Lewis
Lewis, the current head coach at Ball State, played at Indiana for four years under Knight from 1996-2000.
The Jasper, Indiana native released a statement on Thursday, following the Knight's death.
"I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to have played and worked for him, but I will always cherish my relationship with him as a friend and mentor more. As great a coach as he was, he was a greater friend and mentor to many of us. I am forever indebted to coach for the profound impact he has had on my life."
A.J. Guyton
Like Lewis, Guyton played for four years under Knight at Indiana from 1996-2000. Guyton made a tribute to Knight on X following the death of his head coach.
Keith Smart
Smart played two seasons for Knight at Indiana from 1986-1988. Smart was a key contributor for the Indiana squad that won the NCAA Championship in 1987.
Gene Keady
Keady, Purdue's all-time winningest head coach in program history, went toe-to-toe with Knight for over a decade as the head coach of the Boilermakers.
Keady released a statement following Knight's death on Wednesday.
""My deepest sympathies go out to the Knight family and all the fans he had over the years. Bob was one of those guys that had everyone's respect as a coach, but he was a great friend to me. He was special in my career because although we had many battles, we always respected each other and the game. When you faced his teams, you had to be at your best and try to get your team to its best too. Lot of great memories of our time together. It's a sad day for me and for college basketball."
Tom Izzo
Izzo, Michigan State's legendary men's basketball coach, spent a large portion of his career coaching against Knights' Hoosiers. Izzo was an assistant with the Spartans from 1983-1995, when he took over the head coaching job.
Mike Krzyzewski
Coach K began is career as a point guard playing under Knight at Army.
Prior to his first head coaching gig at West Point, Kryzewski spent a season as an assistant coach on Knight's staff at Indiana.
