Former Indiana tight end Ian Thomas joined NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" Monday night to discuss his career as a Hoosier, what teams like about him, and more.

Thomas was interviewed by NFL Network host Rhett Lewis, who also happens to be a former Indiana wide receiver as well.

A transcript of their conversation is below, along with the full interview.

Lewis: Growing up in Maryland you were a Ravens fan, right?

Thomas: Yes sir.

Lewis: So in that time period, my guess is you got to watch a lot of (former Ravens tight end) Todd Heap. What did you love about his game?

Thomas: I loved everything about it. The way he caught the ball, the way he blocked. He was a great asset in that pass game and run game.

Lewis: You get to Indiana after spending two years at junior college, and last year you really break out. We get some of those huge, big-time, impact plays. And talking to the coaches, all they were talking about is, man, this guy is just scratching the surface. How do you turn the potential into production at the next level?

Thomas: Just keep working like I've been working. I've been in Division I football for two years, so I know my body has a lot more to handle. Just keep pushing the pace and getting better every day.

Lewis: As you make the rounds in visiting with teams, what are they talking about with you, what do they want to see from you at the next level, what do they think you can be?

Thomas: Being a complete tight end, blocking and catching as well. Just developing my game a lot more, fitting into their offense and developing every year and getting better each and every day.

Lewis: What was your favorite memory from Indiana, from your playing career there?

Thomas: Probably the Ohio State game, the first game of my senior year. Kind of the breakout game that everybody's talking about.

Lewis: I want to talk to you a little bit about your background because you had some unfortunate circumstances, obviously, losing both of your parents before you were 10 years old. With all that in mind, what's it going to be like for you to finally hear your name called in the NFL Draft and paying off some of that support system that you had?

Thomas: It's going to be great. They've been there since day one and it's going to be my payback to them for helping raising me and getting me to the place I am now.