TheHoosier - Former IU standout Mitchell Paige earns spot on overseas squad

Former IU standout Mitchell Paige earns spot on overseas squad
For Indiana native and former Indiana University wide receiver Mitchell Paige, he was content.
Paige thought his playing days were over and was content with working and playing golf.
And, then he got an opportunity he could not pass up -- the Dacia Vienna Vikings of the Austrian Football League had offered him a roster spot.
In an interview with TheHoosier.com, Paige said he is unsure how the process transpired, but welcomed the opportunity.
"I was very shocked. They reached out, and I said yes all within in five days. It wasn't too hard to get back into playing shape. I haven't been playing football, but I've still been working out and running. I am really excited for the season, that is for sure. I never counted out playing again, but thought it was extremely unlikely," Paige said.
Paige said that he was contacted by the coach through social media, adding that is usually how it works to get to Europe and that he came recommended from his time with the Dresden Monarchs.
At Indiana, Paige joined the Hoosiers as a walk-on and immediately made an impact, earning All-Big Ten honors and making a name for himself as a receiver and punt returner. He finished his career with 1,736 all-purpose yards and 11 trips to the end zone before joining the then-San Diego Chargers in training camp and the preseason in 2017.
"Being able to interact with people from so many backgrounds has best prepared me for this off the field. You really have to step outside your comfort zone, but I couldn't have asked for anything better after my first few days here in Vienna. It really is an incredible place with incredible people," Paige said.
Paige says his goal is to help the Vikings win a championship and regain the form he found in 2018, when he led the German Football League with 2,070 yards and 26 touchdowns with Dresden.
"I'm hoping to accomplish a championship. I love the pace of life in Europe and think it is a great opportunity for me to really grow as a man and prepare myself for the rest of my life," Paige said.
He added that he understands the expectations surrounding him and his game.
"I am expected to come here and perform at a very high level and produce. There's no time to adjust -- just have to be great every day. The season has already started, but I got here a little late."
