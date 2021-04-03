TheHoosier - Former IU standout Mitchell Paige earns spot on overseas squad

For Indiana native and former Indiana University wide receiver Mitchell Paige, he was content.

Paige thought his playing days were over and was content with working and playing golf.

And, then he got an opportunity he could not pass up -- the Dacia Vienna Vikings of the Austrian Football League had offered him a roster spot.

In an interview with TheHoosier.com, Paige said he is unsure how the process transpired, but welcomed the opportunity.

"I was very shocked. They reached out, and I said yes all within in five days. It wasn't too hard to get back into playing shape. I haven't been playing football, but I've still been working out and running. I am really excited for the season, that is for sure. I never counted out playing again, but thought it was extremely unlikely," Paige said.

Paige said that he was contacted by the coach through social media, adding that is usually how it works to get to Europe and that he came recommended from his time with the Dresden Monarchs.