"My time in Bloomington was unbelievable, was first full time college coaching job. Opportunity IU gave me to let me come in and let me grow and let my personality be what it is and have impact on those guys not only as football players but as for men is something I will never forget. The foundation it laid for me as a coach is something I will always be indebted to Indiana for," McCullough said in response to a question from TheHoosier.com during the Chiefs Super Bowl media availability.

As he gets ready to chase another Super Bowl ring on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough thought back to his days in the same position at Indiana University during his media availability Tuesday.

McCullough, who has served as the Kansas City running backs coach since 2018, spent six seasons as the running backs coach at Indiana.

During that time, McCullough's running backs broke 19 school rushing records, including most rushing yards in a season and most rushing yards per game. For his efforts, he was named the Big Ten Network's Running Backs Coach of the Year in 2014.

Two of his players at Indiana, Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard, went on to become regular contributors in the NFL. A third running back, Devine Redding, previously spent time on the practice squad with the Chiefs.

After six seasons in Bloomington, McCullough spent a year as the running backs coach at the University of Southern California, where he coached current Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones.

Jones rushed for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns under McCullough.

Jones said he is looking forward to competing against McCullough in the Super Bowl and said McCullough helped him as a player at Southern California.

"Helped because it is a guy who has played the position and understands the game. Looking forward to playing against him again," Jones said.

Kansas City fullback Anthony Sherman told TheHoosier.com during his media availability prior to the Super Bowl that he is not surprised with McCullough and how great of a coach he has been in the NFL.

"He grinds every day, and is a lunch pail and hard hat guy. He has a great way of speaking with young men, getting them to understand what he wants and getting them to excel. We are always on the same page, and it is easy to go to war with someone like him who you know has your back."