Daryl Thomas, who helped the Indiana University men’s basketball team capture the 1987 NCAA Championship, died on Wednesday as a result of a heart attack. He was 52 years old.

An All-Big Ten pick as a junior and senior, Thomas scored 20 points in the Hoosiers NCAA title win over Syracuse and dished the game-winning assist to Keith Smart who hit a jumper to give IU the 74-73 victory. He is ranked 47th all-time in career scoring with 1,095 points and averaged 10.3 points in 106 career games.

Thomas is survived by his wife Marta, and three children, Kayla, Kyle and Adam.

Thomas came to IU following an accomplished career at St. Joseph's High School, where he earned McDonald's American honors, first team All-State recognition in Illinois twice and Parade Magazine All-American honors under legendary coach Gene Pingatore. He returned to Bloomington in December 2011 to join his 1987 teammates in celebrating the 25th anniversary of their national championship.

"Ever since that 1987 championship game, I've always called that the greatest single play I ever had a kid make: giving up the ball and setting the screen that got the man open for the shot that won a national championship," former Indiana head coach Bob Knight said in a statement released via an intermediary. "That was Daryl -- absolutely unselfish. His attitude and his play on the court are what I always remember about him -- that and how really great a kid he was. He had wonderful parents. Just feel sick about hearing this and ver bad for his family, his team, and everyone around him."

A 1987 graduate of IU, Thomas was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the sixth round of the 1987 NBA Draft and played professionally in Europe and South America for 13 years.

He had served as the head coach Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, Illinois, since 2015.

"The Indiana University men’s basketball family is devastated to learn of the passing of 1987 National Champion Daryl Thomas," the Indiana men's basketball program said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to his family, friends, teammates and coaches and all others who he had an impact on throughout his life."

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Hoosier legend and National Champion Daryl Thomas," IU head coach Archie Miller said in a statement. "He was beloved by his teammates and coaches. Our prayers go out to his wife, Marta, his children, and the Montini Catholic High School Community he served."