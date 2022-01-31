Former Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot invited to 2022 NFL Combine
Former Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot has received an invite to the 2022 NFL Combine, his agency announced on Sunday night.
Hendershot is Indiana's career tight ends leader with 136 receptions and 1,479 yards. He ranks second with 14 career touchdowns.
The in-state native led the Hoosiers with 46 catches, 543 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He finished second among Big Ten tight ends in receptions (11th nationally), yardage (15th), and scores (T-26th).
Hendershot was named a Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2021, his third straight season receiving the postseason honor.
In 2019, Hendershot broke the single-season tight ends record at IU with 52 receptions for 622 yards. He also added four touchdowns. His 52 catches were ranked fourth in the country among tight ends and his 622 yards were 10th among tight ends.
As a junior in 2020, Hendershot saw a drop-off, catching 23 passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games due to a COVID-shortened season.
Over the weekend, Hendershot caught the game-winning two-point conversion in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl to lead the National Team to a 25-24 victory.
