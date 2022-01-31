Former Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot invited to 2022 NFL Combine

Former Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot has received an invite to the 2022 NFL Combine, his agency announced on Sunday night.

Hendershot is Indiana's career tight ends leader with 136 receptions and 1,479 yards. He ranks second with 14 career touchdowns.

The in-state native led the Hoosiers with 46 catches, 543 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He finished second among Big Ten tight ends in receptions (11th nationally), yardage (15th), and scores (T-26th).