Michigan has found tight end help inside the Big Ten Conference as AJ Barner has announced he will transfer to Michigan for the 2023 season.

Barner was a team captain for the Hoosiers in 2022, playing in 10 games. He missed the game between Indiana and Michigan this year due to an injury. He finished the season with 28 catches for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Barner was arguably known more as a defensive prospect as a recruit in 2020. The Aurora, Ohio native elected to play tight end Indiana after being recruited by former Wolverine Nick Sheridan.

Barner has added 25lbs since arriving in Bloomington, and at 6'6" 250lbs he is the prototypical mold for what Michigan likes from a tight end. He's a big body tight end who can line up inline and block in the run game, but he also has the ability to go out wide and make tough catches over defenders.