Indiana basketball lost a member of its family on Sunday night as reports indicated that former player and Indiana Mr. Basketball Steve Bouchie passed away after suffering a heart attack last week. Bouchie was just 59 years old.

Bouchie (Washington, IN) was a member of the Indiana men's basketball team from 1979-83 and was a part of the 1980, 1981 and 1983 Big Ten Championship teams along with the 1981 National Championship team.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 5.1 points for his Indiana career, appearing in 110 games with 50 starts.

Before his days at Indiana, Bouche was Indiana's Mr. Basketball winner in 1979 after averaging 27 points and 15 rebounds a game. He was later inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bouche went on to get drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the fourth round of the 1983 NBA Draft before playing overseas.