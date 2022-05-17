Former Indiana Hoosier Ray Pavy passes away at 80 years old

He played for Indiana from 1959-61 before becoming paralyzed from the result of an automobile crash during his sophomore year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana Athletics and its Men's Basketball program is saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most inspirational players who suited up for the Hoosiers, Ray Pavy. The New Castle native played 18 games as a sophomore, but was paralyzed in an automobile crash over Labor Day Weekend in 1961. He was 80 years old.

"Ray was beloved friend to so many around the IU Athletic Department, and I will personally miss him enormously," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "I always looked forward to seeing him every summer at our men's basketball reunions and catching up, as well as at so many of our basketball games in years past. While his IU playing career was cut short prematurely due to a tragic auto accident, he's very much been an integral part of our IU Basketball family for the last 60 years. No one has represented the program any better during those 60 years than Ray. I want to extend my deepest condolences to Karen and the entire Pavy family."

Pavy was an Indiana All-Star along with future teammate Jimmy Rayl, whom he battled in a legendary high school contest against Kokomo. Rayl scored 49 points, but Pavy notched 51 and led New Castle to an 11-point win. Pavy would score 1,190 points in his high school career. Hall of Fame Coach Branch McCracken offered him a scholarship and Pavy enrolled at IU in the fall of 1959 and played freshman ball for Coach Gene Ring and earned a varsity letter as a sophomore in 1961 when he played in 18 games and averaged 2.5 points.

Following his accident with assistance from IU President Herman B Wells, his fraternity brothers and his professors, Pavy continued to push forward and earned his degree from Indiana in 1965. He missed a full year of school while recovering and is believed to be the first student regularly used a wheelchair at IU. Wells helped Pavy with the challenge of using facilities that were not handicapped accessible by having his classes on the first floor of a building or somewhere that Pavy could use a freight elevator to get to a classroom.

Pavy accomplished his goal of becoming a high school basketball coach in 1966 at Sulphur Springs where he led his team to a Sectional tile, just the fourth for the school in 17 years. He was then hired to coach Shenendoah, a consolidation of Sulphur Springs, Cadiz and Middletown where he stayed for six seasons, winning two more Sectional titles.

Pavy returned to New Castle to teach children with disabilities and serve as an assistant basketball coach. He later would become Assistant Superintendent in that District, a position he would hold for 31 years. He would earn a Master's degree and his Doctorate from Ball State.

He was inducted in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990 where he was longtime Executive Board member, treasurer and supporter. He also received due recognition from Ball State University, winning the Disabled Student Development's Outstanding Alumnus Award. IU honored him with the Z.G. Clevenger Award in 1992 and the Distinguished Alumni Service Award in 2017. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and a son, Sam and daughter, Dori.

Services are pending.