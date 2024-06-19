Former Indiana center Kel'el Ware receives NBA Draft green room invitation
Former Indiana big man Kel'el Ware has received an invite to the NBA Draft green room, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported on Wednesday evening.
The NBA Draft green room is the area in front of the stage at the draft, where a select group of players wait to have their names called by the NBA's commissioner, Adam Silver.
A player invited to the green room is able to invite up to 10 guests. Players usually opt to sit alongside family, friends, coaches and their agents.
As far as Ware's draft stock, an invitation to the green room is a good sign for the former Hoosier standout.
There's been plenty of cases in the past of players sitting in the green room falling out of the second round, however, generally it's an indication that a player will likely be taken in the first round of the draft.
Ware is looking to become the second Hoosier in as many years to be taken in the first round of the draft after the Los Angeles Lakers selected Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 pick in last year's draft.
The green room invite as well as many of the recent 2024 NBA Mock Drafts seem to point to Ware hearing his name called earlier rather than later in next week's draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board