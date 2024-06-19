Former Indiana big man Kel'el Ware has received an invite to the NBA Draft green room, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported on Wednesday evening. The NBA Draft green room is the area in front of the stage at the draft, where a select group of players wait to have their names called by the NBA's commissioner, Adam Silver. A player invited to the green room is able to invite up to 10 guests. Players usually opt to sit alongside family, friends, coaches and their agents.

