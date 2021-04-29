As he was preparing for a date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in February, Deland McCullough took a moment and reflected on his prior time as running backs coach at Indiana University.

"My time in Bloomington was unbelievable, was first full time college coaching job. Opportunity IU gave me to let me come in and let me grow and let my personality be what it is and have impact on those guys not only as football players but as for men is something I will never forget. The foundation it laid for me as a coach is something I will always be indebted to Indiana for," McCullough said in response to a question from TheHoosier.com during the Chiefs Super Bowl media availability.

After having spent time at the University of Southern California and then the Kansas City Chiefs, McCullough returned earlier this season to assume the roles of running backs coach and associate head coach and he does so with a new appreciation of the foundation he once helped lay and a better understanding of what Indiana and the Love Each Other (LEO) mindset means, not only within the program but across the globe.

"A level of foundation was laid years ago, and Coach Allen and the rest of the coaching staff have taken it and expanded that. LEO is not a catchphrase, but a way of life around here, and it is evident. Exciting to go out and put the program on display," McCullough told the media this week.

McCullough said each time he shows up to work or is with his running backs in the running backs room, he takes a moment to reflect.

"Four years away from it and then you return and you have an opportunity to reflect as you walk around the building and see things. I'm in the running backs room and showing cutups of things that didn't happen 20 years ago, but five years ago. I am using those as a catalyst of what I bring to the table. It is exciting to look at those things. I was and am excited about being at Indiana. Clearly, there were other opportunities, seven or eight jump out but it was about the right scenario. Indiana University was the spot that fit and I am happy to be here," McCullough said.

In addition to returning to Bloomington and Indiana, so, too, did his family.

Sons Daeh and Dasan, both of whom recently committed to Indiana, will play for head coach Gabe Johnson at Bloomington South this season, and he will have an opportunity to see his children play, alongside his wife.

"Clearly, my family is very important to me. My whole background, etc. has been chronicled, and that is very important to me. My wife and my sons are my top priorities. Those guys being happy and in a situation to be successful, obviously, happy about that. I feel like Bloomington South is a place they'll be able to thrive and make each other better," McCullough said.