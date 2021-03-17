Over the years, there has been quite a connection between the Indiana University football program and South Florida.

There's over 20 players from Florida on the roster and Tom Allen once spent time as a coach at Armwood High School in Tampa.

The relationships could continue in the future as Indiana has offered Armwood High School's Kye Stokes, a class of 2022 wide receiver and safety.

"It felt great to be offered. I had a little communication with them a while back, so it feels great. Coach Tom Allen extended the offer," Stokes told TheHoosier.com.

Stokes continued, stating there are several things he likes about Indiana.

"I like the fact that it is a great football program and has been one for years. Also, I like that there are a lot of Florida boys like myself that call Indiana home. I feel that I could relate to those guys because we are from the same area," Stokes added. "I think Coach Allen has done a great job turning the program around and leading them in the right direction."