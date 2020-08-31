Could the next big-time wide receiver in the Class of 2022 for Indiana hail from the state of Florida?

Only time will tell, but Indiana was one of the first schools to offer Camden Brown, a three-star wide receiver from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound standout told TheHoosier.com that he sees himself playing football at a Power 5 school like Indiana.

"I love the coaching staff at Indiana. We built up a great connection this summer. I see the Big Ten as a great program," Brown said.