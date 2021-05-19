Florida TE talks top 5 schools, Indiana involvement

Amari Niblack, a class of 2022 wide receiver/tight end from Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg (FL) looks to continue the Indiana pipeline already in place in Florida.

He recently released his top five, which included Maryland, Florida, Florida State, Pittsburgh and Indiana.

In addition to his top five, Niblack holds offers from the following: Auburn, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Liberty, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Southern Miss, and Tulsa.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 197-pound standout told TheHoosier.com recently that his offer from Indiana "excited" him.

"It felt good to get an offer from Indiana. I was excited because that is one of my dream schools," Niblack said. "What stands out to me the most about Indiana is their coaching staff, quarterback and their fans."