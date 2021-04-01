With the Indiana Hoosiers deeply cemented among the top schools for Florida standout James Monds III, the Fort Pierce Westwood High School junior confirmed to TheHoosier.com this week that he has an official visit planned in June with the Hoosiers.

"My visit is June 11-13," Monds said told TheHoosier.com.

Monds, who excels as both a cornerback on the football team and a striker on the soccer program, recently announced via his Twitter his Top 13 schools, and the list includes: Kansas State, Clemson, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Penn State, Buffalo, Kansas, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Miami, and Cincinnati, in addition to the Hoosiers.

The announcement comes on the heels of a 2020 season in which he was targeted only 10 times. Of those times, he recorded one interception and the other nine passes were broken up by Monds. He scored three touchdowns, forced a fumble, had two return touchdowns on special teams and 600 all-purpose yards.

Football runs in the family as his father, James, played at Toledo and Bethune-Cookman, a cousin was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, an uncle played at Nebraska and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and there were additional cousins who played at Florida State University.