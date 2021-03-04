As a young quarterback in Florida, Dylan Rizk has grown accustomed to watching what the Indiana Hoosiers have been able to do with players from the Sunshine State.

For those reasons, the South Florida quarterback was "honored" to recently be offered a scholarship by Indiana and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.

"I was honored to get the offer from Coach Sheridan. Indiana has always been a program that I’ve imagined playing at and to have an opportunity to play there is awesome. Both of my offers, Kentucky and Indiana, are great programs and I’m just lucky to have them both so far," Rizk told TheHoosier.com.