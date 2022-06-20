Florida OL Tai Ray enjoys Indiana official visit

Indiana hosted multiple official visitors over the weekend, including 2023 Florida offensive lineman Tai Ray.

The 6-foot-6 Apopka (Fla.) lineman holds offers from Indiana, Pitt, South Florida, Charlotte, Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Troy, Tulane and others.

Ray came into his visit with high expectations but was pleasantly surprised to see the visit live up to his expectations.

"The visit was great," Ray told TheHoosier.com. "What stood out to me most how was they all have this sense of family and love for each other. It was all shown to me when my player host took me to one of the other o-lineman's apartment and it was like I could easily relate to him and all the other players."