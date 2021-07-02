Florida offensive lineman has IU in top five after offer, visit
Having previously lived in Noblesville, Indiana, Trent Ramsey, an offensive lineman at East Lake in Tarpon Springs, Fla., was quite familiar with the Indiana football team.
His familiarity grew recently as the four-star talent was not only extended an offer from Indiana, but also got to see things up close on a visit.
"Getting Indiana was exciting for me personally as I have a connection to the state previously living in Noblesville. Me and the coaches there met in person at the FSU mega camp and since then have continued to stay in contact," Ramsey told TheHoosier.com after he was offered.
Ramsey said what impressed him about Indiana was the culture head coach Tom Allen has been building since taking over the reigns of the program.
"I’m excited about the new culture Coach Allen is bringing to Indiana. It’s certain that he’s building something big in Bloomington," Ramsey said.
The culture was on full display for Ramsey's visit.
"The thing that stood out to me about Indiana was the coaching staff and the program they’re building there. Something coach Allen preaches over there is LEO or love each other which is powerful in bonding the team. I think what Coach Allen is doing there is incredible, and I can’t wait to see what they do next season," Ramsey said.
He said the coaching staff has told him they project him playing anywhere on the offensive line.
"But, mostly, tackle and guard," Ramsey added.
In addition to the Hoosiers, Ramsey, who participated in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta, holds offers from the following: Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Florida State, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Florida and West Virginia. He already has visited Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, California and West Virginia.
Ramsey told TheHoosier he has the Hoosiers in his top five.
"As far as next in recruiting, I’m talking with all my coaches and trying to figure out the next steps," said Ramsey, adding he hopes to have a decision made by before December, if not before the season.
He also shared what sets the Hoosiers apart from other schools recruiting him.
"Coach Allen. His figure there is very intriguing and, as far as head coaches go, he’s at the top. I think the program he’s created there is exciting and I can’t wait to see them continue winning next season."
