Florida offensive lineman has IU in top five after offer, visit

Having previously lived in Noblesville, Indiana, Trent Ramsey, an offensive lineman at East Lake in Tarpon Springs, Fla., was quite familiar with the Indiana football team.

His familiarity grew recently as the four-star talent was not only extended an offer from Indiana, but also got to see things up close on a visit.

"Getting Indiana was exciting for me personally as I have a connection to the state previously living in Noblesville. Me and the coaches there met in person at the FSU mega camp and since then have continued to stay in contact," Ramsey told TheHoosier.com after he was offered.

Ramsey said what impressed him about Indiana was the culture head coach Tom Allen has been building since taking over the reigns of the program.

"I’m excited about the new culture Coach Allen is bringing to Indiana. It’s certain that he’s building something big in Bloomington," Ramsey said.