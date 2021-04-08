TheHoosier - Florida Man Podcast: Baylor's big win, evaluating the the coaching hires

Rob Cassidy is joined by Woody Wommack to discuss Baylor's national championship win, a number of new coaching hires and to talk about life on the road during the pandemic.

Rundown 1:30 -- Baylor blows out Gonzaga -- What happened? 6:38 -- Scott Drew's crowning moment 9:00 -- Pac-12 run -- was the conference undervalued? 12:30 -- Indiana hires Mike Woodson 15:50 -- Shaka Smart to Marquette -- Did he leave before he got fired? 17:36 -- Chris Beard to Texas 20:25 -- Texas Tech promotes Mark Adams 21:50 -- North Carolina promotes Hubert Davis 24:30 -- Transfer Mania 27:30 -- Four-star Charles Bediako to Alabama 29:00 -- Zion's new shoe -- Cop or Drop? 32:15 -- Rob on the road -- Talking Dallas, crowded gyms, first trip in a year on plane, post vaccine life and more SUBSCRIBE 🎧 Apple 🎧 Spotify 📺 YouTube