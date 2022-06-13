Florida four-star defender Jaden Robinson likes Maryland official visit
Jaden Robinson has one more season of cracking helmets for Columbia High School and then he is on to terrorizing collegiate players. The Lake City (Fla.) area talent has the skills and athleticism ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news