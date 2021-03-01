Florida DB talks interest in Indiana
The Tampa, Florida region has been huge in terms of recruiting in recent years for the Indiana Hoosiers.
Players like Michael Penix, Thomas Allen, Whop Philyor and Micah McFadden call Tampa home, and that is something that excites one of Indiana's latest recruits, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back from Lakewood High School in nearby Saint Petersburg.
"It’s feels good to get offered by Indiana because I know some people over there and Coach (Jason) Jason extended me the offer," McNeil-Warren told TheHoosier.com, adding he knows James Miller, Penix and Philyor.
