When Indiana and Mississippi square off Jan. 2, 2021, in the 35th Annual Outback Bowl in Tampa, there will be numerous storylines and angles to the game.

The Hoosiers will come in with a 6-1 record, while Ole Miss will put its 4-5 record out there, as both teams look to, not only finish with a win, but pick up a bowl victory that will be a major shot in the arm for either program.

TheHoosier.com takes a look at five storylines heading into the game.