Tiawan Mullen Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The talent that exists in the state of Florida is no secret. The state is picked over by most major programs, but each year, a few impact players manage to escape the state without traditional powerhouses pursuing them. Below, Rivals.com Florida analyst Rob Cassidy explores five 2019 prospects that could make blueblood schools sorry for passing on them down the road. MORE NSD: Farrel Awards | Georgia crowned team champion | Mind of Mike | Winners and Losers | Ranking the flips

Mullen consistently performs at a much higher level than his offer list would indicate. The relative lack of recruiting buzz that followed him was a direct result of his limited size, but it’s not as though he’s egregiously short or slight for the college game. Mullen, whose older brother plays for Clemson, is the type of player that could blossom into a true star at Indiana, making power programs sorry for passing on him in the process. His instincts and athleticism make up for his lack of ideal size. Once the four-star corner gets into the Hoosiers’ strength program, he could become a much more complete defensive back.

Much like Mullen, Sanguinetti’s recruitment was impeded by his lack of size. The high three-star prospect needs to add weight. That much has been clear for a long time, but some players have a way of doing that quickly in the hands of a college strength coach. Sanguinetti was a four-star prospect early in his high school career and dropped when he failed to develop further physically. Some players are late bloomers when it comes to muscle. If that’s the case here, Indiana may end up with a special defensive back.

Nunn, who also shined as a sprinter on the track team, boasts elite speed. When you have that, you always have a chance to be special. The Syracuse-bound athlete finished just a hair outside of four-star status and had a solid list of major offers. That said, a few schools had higher priorities than Nunn and shied away from down the stretch. That could well be a decision many people eventually regret, as the South Florida-based star comes equipped with all the traits that can’t be coached. Nunn, who choose Syracuse over Miami after the Hurricanes made a late push, has a chance to be special if he settles into a position and hones his incredible physical tools.

King is coming off of a monster senior season that saw some of his best performances come against his team’s stiffest competition. The Virginia Tech signee found a load of success against a Trinity Christian defense that included multiple four-star prospects in the classes of 2019 and 2020. He was a bit overshadowed in his own city, however, as Ohio State running back signee Marcus Crowley played across town.

Nevertheless, King showed himself to be a well-rounded back this year. The four-star prospect developed later in his high school career, which may have limited his offers. Hookie fans won’t mind that much, however, as it helped them land one of the state’s most interesting slept-on recruits.