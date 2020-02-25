Five-star Evansville guard Khristian Lander commits to Indiana
Evansville 2021 five-star point guard Khristian Lander has committed to Archie Miller's Indiana program this evening.
Evansville 2021 6-foot-2 five-star point guard Khristian Lander committed to Indiana on Tuesday evening over Louisville, Michigan and Memphis, he announced via Twitter.
It ends a long recruitment that has seen Miller travel to Evansville 40 times or more on the junior's behalf in the last two years, per the recruit's father. That level of commitment won over the younger Lander apparently, whose timing surprised even his own family.
"It's not the decision that surprised me, it was the timing," Keith Lander, Khristian's father, told TheHoosier.com on Tuesday night.
Lander was teammates with 2020 Indiana signees Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal with the Indiana Elite on the adidas gauntlet.
2020 or 2021?
Lander is in the process of completing the necessary classes to graduate early, so reclassification to 2020 is an option. But it's no guarantee, Keith Lander said.
"They (IU) want him in either class," Keith Lander said. "Khristian has some things to take care of to graduate early, so we'll see. Both options are on the table, we'll see."
With one open scholarship remaining in the 2020 class, Indiana wouldn't need to move any pieces in order to fit Lander into the fold, if he is able to reclassify.
