Evansville 2021 6-foot-2 five-star point guard Khristian Lander committed to Indiana on Tuesday evening over Louisville, Michigan and Memphis, he announced via Twitter.

It ends a long recruitment that has seen Miller travel to Evansville 40 times or more on the junior's behalf in the last two years, per the recruit's father. That level of commitment won over the younger Lander apparently, whose timing surprised even his own family.

"It's not the decision that surprised me, it was the timing," Keith Lander, Khristian's father, told TheHoosier.com on Tuesday night.

Lander was teammates with 2020 Indiana signees Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal with the Indiana Elite on the adidas gauntlet.