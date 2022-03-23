Five key questions facing Indiana this offseason

After an up-and-down season for Indiana, it now heads into the offseason with a lot of questions on its plate.

Head coach Mike Woodson enters what will be his first real offseason after much of last offseason was spent re-recruiting his own players to stay with the program after entering the transfer portal.

As of right now, Indiana has the option to have every player on the roster return, but with a three-man recruiting class coming in, not everyone will be back.

Year one should be considered a success as Indiana returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 and won its first game in the First Four. It also ended streaks to Purdue, Michigan and Illinois throughout the season. Year two will be even more important for Mike Woodson.

Here are some of the biggest questions for Indiana and Woodson this offseason.