The Hoosiers have taken a liking to Hall. He received an offer from Indiana last January during the contact period after a phone call with offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan.

Hall is a prospect out of Fishers High School and very effective receiver. He had 69 catches for 1,055 yards and 6 touchdowns last season, and looks to propel the Tigers to new heights as a senior. He is also a kickoff return man, logging 380 total yards and one touchdown on special teams. Hall is also a multi-sport athlete, playing on a talented basketball team that will face off against Ben Davis for a state championship in two weeks.

The state of Indiana has a talented Class of 2025 receiver class that could wind up making a huge impact at the college level. Earlier this week, we profiled Hammond-Morton wideout Lebron Hill, a tall receiver out of northwest Indiana. As college coaches hit the road throughout the spring months – visiting Indiana’s popular junior days, especially around the Indianapolis metro area – a name the Hoosiers are targeting is wide receiver JonAnthony Hall.

“The interactions with the new staff have been really positive,” Hall said. “They do a really good job of checking in on me and my other sports that I currently play and I feel like I’ve built a good connection with the staff.”

Hall added that he was “really impressed” with his visit to the campus in January.

“I think they were straight to the point and they have a strict regimen when it comes to things which will ultimately translate to the field,” he said.

Hall, too, has taken a liking to the Hoosiers. He noted that under new Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti last season, James Madison had two receivers – Elijah Sarratt and Reggie Brown – who finished with over 1,000 yards. The Dukes were the first team in Sun Belt history to have two wideouts over the four-digit mark.

“(The staff has) a high use of receivers,” Hall said. “Location is also a pretty big factor for me and they are in-state so that’s something to consider as well.”

The Tigers have finished 7-4 in each of the past two seasons. They are looking to bust through and make a deep run into the IHSAA tournament this fall. They have been eliminated by the same team during each of the past three years: their county nemesis Hamilton Southeastern. Over the past two seasons, Hamilton Southeastern has edged out the Tigers during their big regular season matchup - called the “Mudsock Game” – in overtime. The Tigers are very close, and with Hall’s help, they are hopeful to get over the hump and make a deep run for a state championship.

“Right now I’m focusing on our basketball season which is coming to an end,” Hall said. “After that I will definitely be hitting the weights hard and trying to build some more mass. I will be doing track and different football training to stay fresh and (improve) my game to the next level.”