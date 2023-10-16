Six Big Ten teams rank higher than Indiana in the poll. Purdue (3rd), Michigan State (4th), Illinois (25th), Wisconsin (26th) and Maryland (30th) all rank higher than the Hoosiers in the first pool of the year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - On Monday, the first college basketball AP Poll of the year was released. Indiana received three votes and ranks as the No. 40 team in the country.

Indiana is scheduled to play five teams ranked inside the top-25 in the first AP Poll of the season with the potential to play a sixth.

- Indiana vs. No. 6 Connecticut, in New York (Empire Classic) on Nov. 19 at 1:00pm ET

- Indiana vs. No. 18 Texas, in New York (Empire Classic) on Nov. 20 at TBD **Dependent on first game of tournament**

- Indiana vs. No. 1 Kansas, in Bloomington on Dec. 16 at 12:30pm ET

- Indiana vs. No. 3 Purdue, in Bloomington on Jan. 16 at 7:00pm ET

- Indiana at No. 25 Illinois, in Champaign on Jan. 27 at 3:00pm ET

- Indiana at No. 3 Purdue, in West Lafayette on Feb. 10 at 8:00pm ET

- Indiana vs. No. 4 Michigan State, in Bloomington on March 10 at 4:30pm ET

Wisconsin, Maryland and Auburn -- all of whom are on Indiana's schedule this year -- all received votes in the first AP Poll of the year.