 TheHoosier - Final weekend of June features several official visits for Hoosiers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-28 08:12:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Final weekend of June features several official visits for Hoosiers

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

The final weekend of June features several more official visits for prospects for the Indiana University football team.

TheHoosier.com takes a look at each player who visited Indiana over June 25-27.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}