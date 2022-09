After Saturday's win saw Indiana comeback from a first-half deficit for the third straight week, the Hoosiers are 3-0.

That's right. Somehow, someway, the team that trailed Illinois by six, Idaho by 10, and Western Kentucky by seven at the half is undefeated a quarter of the way into the young season.

Plenty of interesting nuggets to dive into from this one, so I'll do my best. Here's some of my final takeaways from Indiana's 33-30 victory over the Hilltoppers.