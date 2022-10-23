The Indiana football program fell to Rutgers on Saturday, 24-17, in concerning fashion -- moving to 3-5 on the season and just 1-4 in the Big Ten.

Indiana started off as the quicker, faster and smarter team but that fell through once the second half began.

The Hoosiers are now just 1-13 in the Big Ten in the past two seasons and 5-15 overall.

There remain major questions about this program, the path forward and what happens next.

Here are a few takeaways from Indiana's loss to Rutgers.