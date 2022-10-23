Final Thoughts: Rutgers
The Indiana football program fell to Rutgers on Saturday, 24-17, in concerning fashion -- moving to 3-5 on the season and just 1-4 in the Big Ten.
Indiana started off as the quicker, faster and smarter team but that fell through once the second half began.
The Hoosiers are now just 1-13 in the Big Ten in the past two seasons and 5-15 overall.
There remain major questions about this program, the path forward and what happens next.
Here are a few takeaways from Indiana's loss to Rutgers.
